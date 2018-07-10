Телеканал «Звезда» на facebook
РАДИО
18+
В стране и мире В стране и мире В стране и мире

Джастин Бибер женится

Василиса Морозова
04:53 10.07.2018
Популярный канадский певец Джастин Бибер заявил, что женится на модели и телеведущей Хейли Болдуин после их воссоединения.
Джастин Бибер женится
Фото: face to face / Instagram

Канадский певец Джастин Бибер подтвердил, что у него была помолвка с американской моделью и телеведущей Хейли Болдуин и что он нашел любовь своей жизни. Об этом пишет TMZ.

«Все просто и ясно, Хейли, я так сильно люблю все, что связано с тобой! Я так стремлюсь провести свою жизнь, узнавая каждую частичку тебя, любя тебя терпеливо и сердечно», - заявил звездный исполнитель в Instagram.

Бибер опубликовал фотографию, на котором Болдуин целует певца. Канадская звезда отметил, что его сердце принадлежит Хейли.

«Я всегда буду ставить тебя на первое место! Ты - любовь моей жизни, Хейли Болдуин, и я не захочу провести ее с кем-нибудь другим», - подчеркнул Джастин Бибер.

По его словам, он надеется, что его младшие брат и сестра смогут увидеть «здоровый стабильный брак и будут нацелены на тоже самое».

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Публикация от Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Хейли Болдуин является племянницей известного кинорежиссера и актера Алека Болдуина. Отмечается, что очевидцы заметили, что Бибер сделал предложение своей избраннице на вечеринке в отеле на Багамах 7 июля.  

ВЫСКАЗАТЬСЯ Комментарии
В ДРУГИХ СМИ
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Загрузка...
Вас заинтересует
Главные новости
Грузовой корабль «Прогресс МС-09» пристыковался к МКС
Дата10.07.2018, 04:35
Грузовой корабль «Прогресс МС-09» пристыковался к МКС
Командующий ВДВ дал старт крупнейшим учениям десантников
Дата09.07.2018, 11:26
Командующий ВДВ дал старт крупнейшим учениям десантников
The Guardian развеяла мифы о недружелюбных россиянах и опасных фанатах
Дата09.07.2018, 11:32
The Guardian развеяла мифы о недружелюбных россиянах и опасных фанатах
Ровно в четыре утра: в Москве прошли акции «Вахта памяти» и «Свеча памяти»
Дата22.06.2018, 14:32
Ровно в четыре утра: в Москве прошли акции «Вахта памяти» и «Свеча памяти»
Началась подготовка к производству радара российского истребителя будущего
Дата09.07.2018, 13:15
Началась подготовка к производству радара российского истребителя будущего
Высший полководческий орден - орден «Победа»
Дата07.07.2018, 08:54
Высший полководческий орден - орден «Победа»
Экспертное мнение и аналитика
Спецпроекты
ПМЭФ'18
ПМЭФ'18
Матуа
«Остров Матуа»
Год экологии
2017: Год экологии в России
Защита без компромиссов: как спастись от вездесущих промышленных «шпионов»
Защита без компромиссов: как спастись от вездесущих промышленных «шпионов»
Форум «Армия-2017»
Форум «Армия-2017»
Финансовая грамотность
Финансовая грамотность
МАКС 2017
МАКС 2017
Главный военно-морской парад по случаю Дня ВМФ
Главный военно-морской парад по случаю Дня ВМФ 2017
Уведомления для браузеров
Уведомления для браузеров
 		МОБИЛЬНАЯ ВЕРСИЯ САЙТА
МОБИЛЬНАЯ ВЕРСИЯ САЙТА
Новости В стране и мире Экономика и бизнес Армия ОПК Вопросы истории Общество Спорт Наука и техника Телеканал Прямой эфир Программы Программа передач Фильмы онлайн О телеканале Оружие Авиация Флот Бронетехника Артиллерия Ракетные системы Военный космос Прочее Инфографика Лица Лица телеканала Помним наших коллег О компании Вакансии Партнерам Учредительные документы Правовая информация Лицензии Социальная реклама Контакты О приеме телеканала «ЗВЕЗДА»
Сетевое издание www.tvzvezda.ru (далее – Издание) является средством массовой информации и зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ ФС77–59170 от 22 августа 2014 года). Учредителем и редакцией Издания является Открытое акционерное общество «Телерадиокомпания Вооруженных Сил Российской Федерации «ЗВЕЗДА» (ОАО «ТРК ВС РФ «ЗВЕЗДА»).

Главный редактор: Додонов М.В.

   Контакты
   Адрес: Россия, 129164, г. Москва, проспект Мира, д. 126
   E-mail: info@zvezdamedia.ru
   Тел: +7 (495) 645-92-89

Издание может содержать информационную продукцию, предназначенную для лиц старше 18 лет.

Правила использования материалов ОАО «ТРК ВС РФ «ЗВЕЗДА»

© ОАО «ТРК ВС РФ «ЗВЕЗДА»
rambler_partner
Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Необходимо включить куки (Cookies) в настройках вашего браузера. Мы используем cookies, чтобы обеспечить вам лучшее взаимодействие с нашим сайтом, в частности это просмотр видео к новостям, новых программ и прямого эфира телеканала «Звезда». Наш сайт использует cookies в том числе и от сторонних ресурсов, чтобы предоставить наиболее релевантную вам рекламную информацию. Продолжая использовать наш сайт, вы соглашаетесь с использованием cookies.