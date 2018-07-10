Джастин Бибер женится
Канадский певец Джастин Бибер подтвердил, что у него была помолвка с американской моделью и телеведущей Хейли Болдуин и что он нашел любовь своей жизни. Об этом пишет TMZ.
«Все просто и ясно, Хейли, я так сильно люблю все, что связано с тобой! Я так стремлюсь провести свою жизнь, узнавая каждую частичку тебя, любя тебя терпеливо и сердечно», - заявил звездный исполнитель в Instagram.
Бибер опубликовал фотографию, на котором Болдуин целует певца. Канадская звезда отметил, что его сердце принадлежит Хейли.
«Я всегда буду ставить тебя на первое место! Ты - любовь моей жизни, Хейли Болдуин, и я не захочу провести ее с кем-нибудь другим», - подчеркнул Джастин Бибер.
По его словам, он надеется, что его младшие брат и сестра смогут увидеть «здоровый стабильный брак и будут нацелены на тоже самое».
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Хейли Болдуин является племянницей известного кинорежиссера и актера Алека Болдуина. Отмечается, что очевидцы заметили, что Бибер сделал предложение своей избраннице на вечеринке в отеле на Багамах 7 июля.